Georgia: Reluctant Host for Azerbaijani Dissidents?

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev meets with Vakhtang Gomelauri, head of Georgia's National Security Service, in Baku in August 2016. In recent months, a number of high-profile Azerbaijani opposition activists have been denied residency permits in Georgia on "national security" grounds, prompting accusations that Tbilisi is collaborating with Baku to make life more difficult for the Azerbaijani opposition.

