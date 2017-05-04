Georgia Refuses Entry To Pro-Putin 'N...

Georgia Refuses Entry To Pro-Putin 'Night Wolves' Biker Gang

Wednesday May 3

Georgian Interior Minister Giorgi Mgebrishvili told reporters in Tbilisi on May 3 that members of the Night Wolves biker gang had not been allowed to enter the country on May 2. Since 2015, the Night Wolves -- a group that supported Russia's illegal annexation of Crimea and some of whose members fought on the side of Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine -- have toured European countries in early May to mark the end of World War II. The United States has imposed sanctions on the Night Wolves over attacks they've made in Crimea and over their recruitment of fighters for separatists in eastern Ukraine.

Chicago, IL

