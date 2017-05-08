Georgia-Korea ties are a force for good in perilous purlieus'

Freshly minted Georgian Ambassador Otar Berdzenishvili says his country and Korea are closer in substance than their distance, sharing a common pride of national language and alphabet as well as passion for freedom and democracy. Having assumed his post in late April, the 38-year-old wunderkind from the Caucasus country says he wants to invigorate bilateral ties with his full force, building on the achievements of his predecessor Nikoloz Apkhazava, who has been nominated to serve in Malaysia.

