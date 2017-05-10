Dr. Nino Japaridze Joins Edison as Vi...

Dr. Nino Japaridze Joins Edison as Vice President for Public Affairs Research

Edison Media Research

Edison Research has appointed Dr. Nino Japaridze to the new role of Vice President for Public Affairs Research. Based in Washington DC, Nino will lead Edison's public affairs and international research practice, delivering strategic insights to public and private sector clients, and international media and development organizations.

Chicago, IL

