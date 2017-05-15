Cobb Superior Court welcomes trial ju...

Cobb Superior Court welcomes trial judges from Republic of Georgia

Friday May 12

Three trial judges from the Republic of Georgia and the chairman of the Georgia Common Courts visited Cobb County Superior Court this week to observe a jury trial before Superior Court Judge Ann Harris.

Chicago, IL

