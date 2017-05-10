Caucasus marks Victory Day

Caucasus marks Victory Day

Victory Day on 9 May, which commemorates 'the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in the Great Patriotic War' was widely marked across the whole Caucasus region with public gatherings, wreath-laying, and speeches. In most places, the commemorations included the Immortal Regiment , which is a public march with people holding pictures of war veterans.

Chicago, IL

