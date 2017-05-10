Caspian Energy Georgia company to start operation in September

Caspian Energy Georgia will represent interests of the Caspian European Club, Caspian American Club and Caspian Energy InternaA tional Media Group in Georgia, said Telman Aliyev, deputy chairman and CEO of Caspian European Club and Caspian American Club. According to him, this company is being created in line with the numerous requests of Georgian, Azerbaijani, Turkish and Kazakhstani comA panies which want to activate cooperation in Georgia.

