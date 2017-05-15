Azerbaijani oil prices for May 8-12

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Average price of AZERI LT CIF, extracted at Azerbaijan's Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block of fields, was $50.71 per barrel on May 8-12 or $0.07 per barrel less than the previous week. The highest price of AZERI LT was $51.99 per barrel, while the lowest price was $49.32 per barrel during the reporting period.

