Azerbaijani oil prices for May 1-5

Average price of AZERI LT CIF, extracted at Azerbaijan's Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block of fields, was $50.78 per barrel on May 1-5 or $2.45 per barrel less than the previous week. The highest price of AZERI LT was $52.15 per barrel, while the lowest price was $49.79 per barrel during the reporting period.

