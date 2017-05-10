Azerbaijani, Georgian defense ministe...

Azerbaijani, Georgian defense ministers mull military cooperation

Today.Az

Azerbaijani and Georgian Defense Ministers have discussed the bilateral military cooperation in Tbilisi, Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry reported on May 22. Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, who is on an official visit to Georgia, met with Georgian Defense Minister Levan Izoria in Tbilisi and exchanged views on the prospective areas of cooperation in the military sphere, fields of military medicine and education, and on other issues of mutual interest. Touching upon the military and political situation in the region, the parties emphasized the importance of ensuring regional stability.

