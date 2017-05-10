Azerbaijan, Turkey, Georgia to hold joint military drills
News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Georgia, Turkey and Azerbaijan plan to hold joint military drills in June and September 2017, said Georgian Defense Minister Levan Izoria. Izoria made the remarks after his meeting with Azerbaijan's Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov in Tbilisi on May 22, the Georgian media outlets reported.
