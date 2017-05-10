10 things to do in Tbilisi

What is it about Georgia lately? The country seems primed to be one of the hottest tourist destinations for 2017, as travellers are freshly obsessed with the fashion , the mountain trekking , the architecture , and the good eats . The best news for those travelling from the UK? Georgian Airways launched direct flights from Gatwick to Tbilisi over the weekend; next month, Wizz Air will start a route to Kutaisi from Luton.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Independent.