Wizz Air launches low-cost flights between London and Kutaisi

TBILISI, DFWatch-Hungarian low-cost airline Wizz Air is launching cheap flights between London Luton and Kutaisi, a city in the western Imereti region of Georgia. United Airports Georgia announced the direct flights Kutaisi-London-Kutaisi two times per week, on Thursdays and Sundays, starting from June 18. The cost of a one-way ticket will start from 34.99 .

