These photos show what it's like bein...

These photos show what it's like being a child bride in the country of Georgia

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Apr 3 Read more: The Washington Post

Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events Megi, 16, taking care of her newborn baby in the house she shares with her husband and parents-in-law. Batumi, Adjara region, Georgia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why Russia stopped at Crimea (Feb '16) Mar 11 About time 11
News EU Unblocks Visa-free Travel for Ukraine, Georgia Dec '16 Parden Pard 1
News Russia Reportedly Detains Abkhaz Oppositionist ... Dec '16 just a guy i knew 1
News Saakashvili urges Ukrainians to rise up against... Dec '16 George 4
News Vladimir Mayakovsky (Oct '16) Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Pope presses mission to improve ties with Georg... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
News Russia far-right plans anti-immigrant marches (Oct '06) Sep '16 Tn clm 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,433 • Total comments across all topics: 280,082,802

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC