These photos show what it's like being a child bride in the country of Georgia
Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events Megi, 16, taking care of her newborn baby in the house she shares with her husband and parents-in-law. Batumi, Adjara region, Georgia.
|Why Russia stopped at Crimea (Feb '16)
|Mar 11
|About time
|11
|EU Unblocks Visa-free Travel for Ukraine, Georgia
|Dec '16
|Parden Pard
|1
|Russia Reportedly Detains Abkhaz Oppositionist ...
|Dec '16
|just a guy i knew
|1
|Saakashvili urges Ukrainians to rise up against...
|Dec '16
|George
|4
|Vladimir Mayakovsky (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Pope presses mission to improve ties with Georg... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|1
|Russia far-right plans anti-immigrant marches (Oct '06)
|Sep '16
|Tn clm
|9
