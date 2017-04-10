The potential of mountain tourism: focus of UNWTO Conference in Georgia

United Nations World Tourism Organization Capitan Haya, 42 Madrid, 28020 Spain Phone: +34 91 571 07 57 Fax: +34 91 567 81 00 /20 Visit Website The potential of mountain tourism to foster economic development, as well as to raise awareness on environmental protection, was the major topic addressed at the 3rd World Tourism Organization Euro-Asian Mountain Resorts Conference. The event was held in Tbilisi, Georgia on 4-7 April, under the patronage of the Ministries of Tourism and of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia.

