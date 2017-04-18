Tehran: First VP: Iran Welcomes Excha...

Tehran: First VP: Iran Welcomes Exchange of Electricity with Georgia, Russia, Armenia

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Groong

FARS News Agency, Iran April 22, 2017 Saturday First VP: Iran Welcomes Exchange of Electricity with Georgia, Russia, Armenia TEHRAN - Iranian Vice-President Eshaq Jahangiri announced that his country is in favor of the plan to exchange electricity among Iran, Georgia, Russia and Armenia as a way to develop regional cooperation. "Iran supports the plan and we believe that the existing potentials in these countries can be complementary to each other and meet the interests of all," Jahangiri said in a meeting with Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili in Tehran on Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Groong.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why Russia stopped at Crimea (Feb '16) Mar '17 About time 11
News EU Unblocks Visa-free Travel for Ukraine, Georgia Dec '16 Parden Pard 1
News Russia Reportedly Detains Abkhaz Oppositionist ... Dec '16 just a guy i knew 1
News Saakashvili urges Ukrainians to rise up against... Dec '16 George 4
News Vladimir Mayakovsky (Oct '16) Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Pope presses mission to improve ties with Georg... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
News Russia far-right plans anti-immigrant marches (Oct '06) Sep '16 Tn clm 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,844 • Total comments across all topics: 280,508,369

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC