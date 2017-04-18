Tehran: First VP: Iran Welcomes Exchange of Electricity with Georgia, Russia, Armenia
FARS News Agency, Iran April 22, 2017 Saturday First VP: Iran Welcomes Exchange of Electricity with Georgia, Russia, Armenia TEHRAN - Iranian Vice-President Eshaq Jahangiri announced that his country is in favor of the plan to exchange electricity among Iran, Georgia, Russia and Armenia as a way to develop regional cooperation. "Iran supports the plan and we believe that the existing potentials in these countries can be complementary to each other and meet the interests of all," Jahangiri said in a meeting with Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili in Tehran on Saturday.
