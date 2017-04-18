Tbilisi procession seeks reparations ...

Tbilisi procession seeks reparations for Armenian Genocide

10 hrs ago Read more: PanArmenian Network

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian community of Georgia on Sunday, April 23 marched in Tbilisi to commemorate the 102nd anniversary of the Genocide . Carrying torches, candles, Armenian and Georgian flags, the participants reached the Turkish embassy in Tbilisi, calling for recognition, condemnation and reparations, Aliq.ge reports.

Chicago, IL

