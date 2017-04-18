Tbilisi procession seeks reparations for Armenian Genocide
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian community of Georgia on Sunday, April 23 marched in Tbilisi to commemorate the 102nd anniversary of the Genocide . Carrying torches, candles, Armenian and Georgian flags, the participants reached the Turkish embassy in Tbilisi, calling for recognition, condemnation and reparations, Aliq.ge reports.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PanArmenian Network.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Russia stopped at Crimea (Feb '16)
|Mar '17
|About time
|11
|EU Unblocks Visa-free Travel for Ukraine, Georgia
|Dec '16
|Parden Pard
|1
|Russia Reportedly Detains Abkhaz Oppositionist ...
|Dec '16
|just a guy i knew
|1
|Saakashvili urges Ukrainians to rise up against...
|Dec '16
|George
|4
|Vladimir Mayakovsky (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Pope presses mission to improve ties with Georg... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|1
|Russia far-right plans anti-immigrant marches (Oct '06)
|Sep '16
|Tn clm
|9
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC