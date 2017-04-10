Tbilisi: It is necessary to use the A...

Tbilisi: It is necessary to use the Armenian-Georgian transit...

ArmInfo .Armenia and Georgia have great untapped potential for cooperation. The Georgian Foreign Minister Mikheil Janelidze at a briefing with Armenian Foreign  Minister Edward Nalbandian expressed this opinion on April 11 in  Yerevan.

Chicago, IL

