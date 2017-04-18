Tbilisi: Georgian pundits dismiss Russian proposal on Abkhaz railway

Rezonansi, Georgia April 20 2017 Georgian pundits dismiss Russian proposal on Abkhaz railway [Groong note: the below was translated from Georgian] Russia's top diplomat [Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov] is paying a two-day visit to [Russian-]occupied [Georgia's breakaway] Abkhazia, where he assured the Abkhaz of their support at the international level. He also said that it was necessary to sign a legal document on non-use of force with the Georgian side and that the railway line between Russia and Armenia via Abkhazia should be restored, as there was a legal basis for this.

