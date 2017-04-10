South Ossetia Says Bibilov Leads Vote In Election Condemned By...

South Ossetia's election officials say Anatoly Bibilov, the speaker of the breakaway Georgian region's parliament, has taken the lead in a presidential election that was rejected by Tbilisi and condemned as "illegitimate" by the United States. The election commission on April 10 said Bibilov had 48.7 percent with 35 percent of votes counted, Russian state-run TASS news agency reported.

