Russian Foreign Minister's Planned Visit To Abkhazia Angers Tbilisi
Georgia is sharply criticizing Moscow over a planned visit to the breakaway Abkhazia region by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. The Georgian prime minister's special representative for relations with Russia, Zurab Abashidze, said on April 18 that that the two-day visit would be a "violation of Georgia's sovereignty."
