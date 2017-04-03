Rabobank casts cloud over prospects f...

Rabobank casts cloud over prospects for live cattle prices

Read more: Agrimoney.com

Rabobank raised doubts over a revival in the rally in live cattle futures, citing the potential for elevated slaughter rates to weigh on values, at a time when the fallout of bird flu could lift US poultry meat supplies too. Chicago futures in live cattle - that is, animals fattened for slaughter - closed on Thursday at 118.80 cents a pound for June delivery, rising for the first time in six sessions.

Chicago, IL

