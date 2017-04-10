Outstanding contest

Thirty-two competitors from 16 countries will participate in the 15th annual Arthur Rubinstein International Piano Master Competition in Tel Aviv . Among them are three Israeli competitors: Tomer Gewirtzman , Yevgeny Yontov and Rafael Skorka .

