Orban Visit To Georgia Draws Protests Over University Law

Protests and counterdemonstrations greeted a visit by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in the Georgian capital, Tbilisi. Some took issue with a new law which many believe is aimed at shutting down a liberal university in Hungary founded by George Soros.

Chicago, IL

