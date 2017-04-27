Man takes orphaned bear cub to the Georgian Parliament
A Georgian man who found an abandoned bear cub on a Tbilisi road took the baby animal for a visit to the country's Parliament. Sergo Sergi Sergi, a Facebook user whose profile identifies him as an employee of the Georgian Parliament, posted pictures of the man and the bear cub visiting the building Tuesday.
