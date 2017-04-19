Lavrov Urges US Not To Take 'Risky' Military Action Against North Korea
The Russian side sees no problems to resume cargo transportation to Armenia via Abkhazia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference underway in Sukhumi, Abkhazia. The Russian foreign minister warned not to take any military actions and stressed that the " risky nuclear and missile endeavors of Pyongyang " violating UNSC resolutions could not be used as an excuse for violating worldwide law and the UN Charter "in the same fashion" as in Syria.
