Juniperus phoenicea Petra - Creative ...

Juniperus phoenicea Petra - Creative Commons

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 14 Read more: Egypt Today

Short holidays are a must if you live in crowded Cairo, and while the North Coast or Sinai are the obvious choices, why not consider these five more adventurous destinations for your next long weekend or Sham El-Nessim getaway. What's more, Egyptian passport holders can pick up a visa upon arrival or apply for one online, which means less hassle before the trip.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Egypt Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why Russia stopped at Crimea (Feb '16) Mar '17 About time 11
News EU Unblocks Visa-free Travel for Ukraine, Georgia Dec '16 Parden Pard 1
News Russia Reportedly Detains Abkhaz Oppositionist ... Dec '16 just a guy i knew 1
News Saakashvili urges Ukrainians to rise up against... Dec '16 George 4
News Vladimir Mayakovsky (Oct '16) Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Pope presses mission to improve ties with Georg... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
News Russia far-right plans anti-immigrant marches (Oct '06) Sep '16 Tn clm 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,171 • Total comments across all topics: 280,364,218

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC