Iranian Foreign Minister Meets Georgian Officials In Tbilisi

Tuesday

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has met in Tbilisi with Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili, Foreign Minister Mikheil Janelidze, the speaker of parliament Irakli Kobakhidze, and other Georgian officials. Zarif said after meeting with Georgia's foreign minister that Tehran is seeking ways to construct a transportation corridor linking the Black Sea with Iranian ports on the Persian Gulf.

Chicago, IL

