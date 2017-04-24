Iran VP: transportation of high importance in ties with Georgia
Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 22 By Khalid Kazimov - Trend: Iran's First Vice-President Eshaq Jahangiri has said that Tehran and Tbilisi share common viewpoints on regional and international issues, highlighting the key role of North-South corridor in the regional cooperation. Addressing a joint press conference with visiting Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili in Tehran April 22, Jahangiri said that the ground for expansion of economic, political and cultural cooperation between the two countries has been paved, IRNA news agency reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Russia stopped at Crimea (Feb '16)
|Mar '17
|About time
|11
|EU Unblocks Visa-free Travel for Ukraine, Georgia
|Dec '16
|Parden Pard
|1
|Russia Reportedly Detains Abkhaz Oppositionist ...
|Dec '16
|just a guy i knew
|1
|Saakashvili urges Ukrainians to rise up against...
|Dec '16
|George
|4
|Vladimir Mayakovsky (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Pope presses mission to improve ties with Georg... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|1
|Russia far-right plans anti-immigrant marches (Oct '06)
|Sep '16
|Tn clm
|9
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC