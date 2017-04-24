Iran VP: transportation of high impor...

Iran VP: transportation of high importance in ties with Georgia

Saturday Apr 22

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 22 By Khalid Kazimov - Trend: Iran's First Vice-President Eshaq Jahangiri has said that Tehran and Tbilisi share common viewpoints on regional and international issues, highlighting the key role of North-South corridor in the regional cooperation. Addressing a joint press conference with visiting Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili in Tehran April 22, Jahangiri said that the ground for expansion of economic, political and cultural cooperation between the two countries has been paved, IRNA news agency reported.

