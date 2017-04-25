Gulf Air appoints Voyager as GSA in Georgia
Ahmed Janahi, Gulf Air Chief Commercial Officer , and Mariam Kvrivishvili, General Director at Voyager Ltd, at the signing ceremony. Gulf Air, the Kingdom of Bahrain's national carrier, has appointed Voyager Ltd as its General Sales Agent in Georgia to represent the airline and sell Gulf Air services and products on its behalf.
