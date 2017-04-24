Georgian ministry talks purchase of Iranian gas
News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Delivery of gas from Iran to Georgia is theoretically possible, and there is necessary infrastructure for this, but such contracts were not concluded between state companies, Georgia's Deputy Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Mariam Valishvili told Trend Apr. 24. "The Iranian side expresses its readiness to supply gas to the Georgian market. However, we prefer Azerbaijani gas, since it is the most optimal supplier [of gas] to our market," noted Valishvili.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Russia stopped at Crimea (Feb '16)
|Mar '17
|About time
|11
|EU Unblocks Visa-free Travel for Ukraine, Georgia
|Dec '16
|Parden Pard
|1
|Russia Reportedly Detains Abkhaz Oppositionist ...
|Dec '16
|just a guy i knew
|1
|Saakashvili urges Ukrainians to rise up against...
|Dec '16
|George
|4
|Vladimir Mayakovsky (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Pope presses mission to improve ties with Georg... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|1
|Russia far-right plans anti-immigrant marches (Oct '06)
|Sep '16
|Tn clm
|9
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC