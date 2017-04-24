Georgian ministry talks purchase of I...

Georgian ministry talks purchase of Iranian gas

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Delivery of gas from Iran to Georgia is theoretically possible, and there is necessary infrastructure for this, but such contracts were not concluded between state companies, Georgia's Deputy Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Mariam Valishvili told Trend Apr. 24. "The Iranian side expresses its readiness to supply gas to the Georgian market. However, we prefer Azerbaijani gas, since it is the most optimal supplier [of gas] to our market," noted Valishvili.

