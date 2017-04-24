Georgian Mining's shares surge on hig...

Georgian Mining's shares surge on high-grade mineralisation intersection

Shares in Georgian Mining are up more than a fifth after it intersected exceptionally high grade mineralisation during its drilling programme at Gold Zone 2 in the the Kvemo Bolnisi East Project . The mineralisation include 16m at 15.4% copper from 47m, the company said.

