Georgian Mining confirms significant resource upgrade for Kvemo Bolnisi

Georgian Mining said an upgraded mineral resource estimate for the Kvemo Bolnisi East copper zone has increased the total tonnage of in-situ copper metal by 92% in comparison to the initial estimate announced on 30 January 2017. It said the JORC-optimised in-pit 1.2m tonnes @ 1.03% Cu at a 0.4% Cu cut off triggered the commencement of detailed discussions with the company's joint-venture partner regarding the delivery of an initial 1Mt @ 1% Cu for toll treatment.

Chicago, IL

