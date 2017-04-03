Georgian film-critic to write book on Armenians of Batumi based on...
YEREVAN, APRIL 1, ARMENPRESS. Rare materials have been discovered in the National Archive of Armenia on the Armenians who lived in Batumi in late 19th century, film critic Bagrat Tavberidze told ARMENPRESS, who used the materials for a new book about the Armenians of Batumi. His first book entitled "Batumi: history in faces", tells the story of Armenians in Batumi in the 20th century.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Groong.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Russia stopped at Crimea (Feb '16)
|Mar 11
|About time
|11
|EU Unblocks Visa-free Travel for Ukraine, Georgia
|Dec '16
|Parden Pard
|1
|Russia Reportedly Detains Abkhaz Oppositionist ...
|Dec '16
|just a guy i knew
|1
|Saakashvili urges Ukrainians to rise up against...
|Dec '16
|George
|4
|Vladimir Mayakovsky (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Pope presses mission to improve ties with Georg... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|1
|Russia far-right plans anti-immigrant marches (Oct '06)
|Sep '16
|Tn clm
|9
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC