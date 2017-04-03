Georgian film-critic to write book on Armenians of Batumi based on...

YEREVAN, APRIL 1, ARMENPRESS. Rare materials have been discovered in the National Archive of Armenia on the Armenians who lived in Batumi in late 19th century, film critic Bagrat Tavberidze told ARMENPRESS, who used the materials for a new book about the Armenians of Batumi. His first book entitled "Batumi: history in faces", tells the story of Armenians in Batumi in the 20th century.

