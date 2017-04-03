Georgia inks cooperation agreement with Europol
Georgian Interior Minister Giorgi Mghebrishvili and European Police Agency Director Rob Wainwright signed an agreement on operational and strategic cooperation on April 4, TASS reported. As Mghebrishvili said at the signing ceremony, the document "translates cooperation between law enforcement agencies of Georgia and EU member states to a new, higher level."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Today.Az.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Russia stopped at Crimea (Feb '16)
|Mar 11
|About time
|11
|EU Unblocks Visa-free Travel for Ukraine, Georgia
|Dec '16
|Parden Pard
|1
|Russia Reportedly Detains Abkhaz Oppositionist ...
|Dec '16
|just a guy i knew
|1
|Saakashvili urges Ukrainians to rise up against...
|Dec '16
|George
|4
|Vladimir Mayakovsky (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Pope presses mission to improve ties with Georg... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|1
|Russia far-right plans anti-immigrant marches (Oct '06)
|Sep '16
|Tn clm
|9
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC