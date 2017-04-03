Georgia inks cooperation agreement wi...

Georgia inks cooperation agreement with Europol

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Today.Az

Georgian Interior Minister Giorgi Mghebrishvili and European Police Agency Director Rob Wainwright signed an agreement on operational and strategic cooperation on April 4, TASS reported. As Mghebrishvili said at the signing ceremony, the document "translates cooperation between law enforcement agencies of Georgia and EU member states to a new, higher level."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Today.Az.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why Russia stopped at Crimea (Feb '16) Mar 11 About time 11
News EU Unblocks Visa-free Travel for Ukraine, Georgia Dec '16 Parden Pard 1
News Russia Reportedly Detains Abkhaz Oppositionist ... Dec '16 just a guy i knew 1
News Saakashvili urges Ukrainians to rise up against... Dec '16 George 4
News Vladimir Mayakovsky (Oct '16) Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Pope presses mission to improve ties with Georg... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
News Russia far-right plans anti-immigrant marches (Oct '06) Sep '16 Tn clm 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Final Four
  3. Climate Change
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,491 • Total comments across all topics: 280,045,865

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC