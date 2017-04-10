Georgia: Giving Up on Gazprom for Extra Gas
It's dated Gazprom and flirted with Iran, but, ultimately, when it comes to gas, Georgia has only one true love - its ambitious southern neighbor, Azerbaijan. In the latest episode in one of the region's longest-running geopolitical soap operas, Georgian Energy Minister Kakha Kaladze on April 12 announced that, as of this month, Georgia will look only to Azerbaijan for all its gas needs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at EurasiaNet.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Russia stopped at Crimea (Feb '16)
|Mar '17
|About time
|11
|EU Unblocks Visa-free Travel for Ukraine, Georgia
|Dec '16
|Parden Pard
|1
|Russia Reportedly Detains Abkhaz Oppositionist ...
|Dec '16
|just a guy i knew
|1
|Saakashvili urges Ukrainians to rise up against...
|Dec '16
|George
|4
|Vladimir Mayakovsky (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Pope presses mission to improve ties with Georg... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|1
|Russia far-right plans anti-immigrant marches (Oct '06)
|Sep '16
|Tn clm
|9
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC