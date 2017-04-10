Georgia: Giving Up on Gazprom for Extra Gas

It's dated Gazprom and flirted with Iran, but, ultimately, when it comes to gas, Georgia has only one true love - its ambitious southern neighbor, Azerbaijan. In the latest episode in one of the region's longest-running geopolitical soap operas, Georgian Energy Minister Kakha Kaladze on April 12 announced that, as of this month, Georgia will look only to Azerbaijan for all its gas needs.

