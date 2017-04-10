Georgia: Five-Year-Old Prince Prepares to Reign
Heir to the Royal Throne of Georgia, HRH Crown Prince Giorgi Bagration Bagrationi Mukhranbatonishvili and his father, Head of the Royal House of Georgia, HRH Prince Davit Bagration-Mukhranbatoni, wearing traditional Georgian chokhas. Like many doting parents, five-year-old Giorgi's post cute pictures of him on Facebook: blowing out candles on a birthday cake, or wearing red plastic sunglasses behind the wheel of a car, pretending to drive.
