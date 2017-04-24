Georgia: EU supports integration of national minorities by producing textbooks
The EU/Council of Europe Joint Programme "Civic Integration of National Minorities in Georgia and the European Charter for Regional or Minority Languages" has produced new bilingual textbooks for kindergarten children. The textbooks have been handed out to kindergartens in the Marneuli, Ninotsminda, Akhalkalaki and Akhaltsikhe Municipalities, based on a preliminary needs assessment.
