Georgia: Authorities Use Bitcoin as Model for Developing Land Registry
The chairman of Georgia's National Agency of Public Registry, Mr. Papuna Ugrekhelidze, signs a new memorandum of understanding with the CEO of the BitFury Group, Mr. Valery Vavilov, in February 2017 to continue developing a system based on blockchain technology. In addition to registering land ownership, the system intends to handle property transactions, mortgages, demolitions and notary services.
