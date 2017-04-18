Georgia: Authorities Use Bitcoin as M...

Georgia: Authorities Use Bitcoin as Model for Developing Land Registry

2 hrs ago Read more: EurasiaNet

The chairman of Georgia's National Agency of Public Registry, Mr. Papuna Ugrekhelidze, signs a new memorandum of understanding with the CEO of the BitFury Group, Mr. Valery Vavilov, in February 2017 to continue developing a system based on blockchain technology. In addition to registering land ownership, the system intends to handle property transactions, mortgages, demolitions and notary services.

