Gazprom deal threatens Georgia's fundamental interests, president warns

TBILISI, DFWatch-Georgian President Giorgi Margvelashvili views a controversial deal recently struck between the Georgian government and the Russian-owned energy giant Gazprom as less favorable than the previous agreement, and 'harmful' to the political and economic interests of the country, his spokeswoman said on Tuesday's briefing. The president believes that signing the deal with Gazprom under the new terms only worsens the conditions the country is in, she said.

