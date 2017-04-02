Fireworks on agenda for Tuesday Athen...

Fireworks on agenda for Tuesday Athens-Clarke commission meeting

Fireworks explode over the Athens-Clarke County Courthouse during last year's Independence Day celebration. On Tuesday, Athens-Clarke County commissioners will consider whether the county will dip into its contingency funds to stage an Independence Day weekend festival and fireworks show in downtown Athens this year.

Chicago, IL

