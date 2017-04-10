Does Georgian region plan to recogniz...

Does Georgian region plan to recognize 'Armenian genocide'?

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Groong

On April 24, members of the representative body of the Akhalkalak region of Georgia, where 99% of the population are ethnic Armenians, will gather for an emergency meeting. Last Tuesday, the initiative group of Sakrebulo deputies appealed to the chairman of Sakrebulo, demanding to convene a meeting to discuss the issue of "Armenian Genocide in the Ottoman Empire."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Groong.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why Russia stopped at Crimea (Feb '16) Mar '17 About time 11
News EU Unblocks Visa-free Travel for Ukraine, Georgia Dec '16 Parden Pard 1
News Russia Reportedly Detains Abkhaz Oppositionist ... Dec '16 just a guy i knew 1
News Saakashvili urges Ukrainians to rise up against... Dec '16 George 4
News Vladimir Mayakovsky (Oct '16) Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Pope presses mission to improve ties with Georg... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
News Russia far-right plans anti-immigrant marches (Oct '06) Sep '16 Tn clm 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Tornado
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,473 • Total comments across all topics: 280,323,744

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC