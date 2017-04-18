CSTO reaches letter A

DEFENSE and SECURITY April 21, 2017 Friday CSTO REACHED LETTER A by Elena Chernenko Source: Kommersant, April 18, 2017, p. 8 HIGHLIGHT: REPRESENTATIVE OF ARMENIA YURY KHACHATUROV BECAME NEW GENERAL SECRETARY OF CSTO; Name of the new general secretary of the Collective Security Treaty Organization was announced according to results of the informal summit of this military political bloc patronized by Moscow last Friday.

