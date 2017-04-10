Committee Meeting of PABSEC held in Georgia
The 48th meeting of committee of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation on Economics, Commerce, Technology and Ecology was held in Tbilisi, Georgia, Azertac reported. Addressing the event, Secretary General of PABSEC Asaf Hajiyev stated that the Black Sea Region is a bridge between Asia and Europe, being rich in energy resources and including important energy routes from Central Asia and Caspian Region, also representing an outstanding source of oil and gas for the world markets.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Today.Az.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Russia stopped at Crimea (Feb '16)
|Mar '17
|About time
|11
|EU Unblocks Visa-free Travel for Ukraine, Georgia
|Dec '16
|Parden Pard
|1
|Russia Reportedly Detains Abkhaz Oppositionist ...
|Dec '16
|just a guy i knew
|1
|Saakashvili urges Ukrainians to rise up against...
|Dec '16
|George
|4
|Vladimir Mayakovsky (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Pope presses mission to improve ties with Georg... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|1
|Russia far-right plans anti-immigrant marches (Oct '06)
|Sep '16
|Tn clm
|9
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC