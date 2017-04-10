Committee Meeting of PABSEC held in G...

Committee Meeting of PABSEC held in Georgia

The 48th meeting of committee of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation on Economics, Commerce, Technology and Ecology was held in Tbilisi, Georgia, Azertac reported. Addressing the event, Secretary General of PABSEC Asaf Hajiyev stated that the Black Sea Region is a bridge between Asia and Europe, being rich in energy resources and including important energy routes from Central Asia and Caspian Region, also representing an outstanding source of oil and gas for the world markets.

Chicago, IL

