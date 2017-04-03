China's Strategy in the Caucasus

When leaders of Azerbaijan and Georgia took part in a session titled "The Silk Road Effect" at the 2017 World Economic Forum in Davos, they were predictably eager to promote the importance of the China-led Silk Road Economic Belt to the economic and infrastructure projects in the Caucasus. Two projects of critical importance are Georgia's Anaklia Deep Water Port on the Black Sea and the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EurasiaNet.