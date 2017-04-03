Azerbaijani, Turkish, Georgian customs' heads to meet
News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector A meeting of heads of Azerbaijani, Turkish and Georgian customs services will be held in Baku in May 2017, Shahin Baghirov, deputy chairman of the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan, said. He made the remarks in Baku at a trilateral technical meeting on customs issues regarding the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway project.
