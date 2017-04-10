Azerbaijani oil prices on April 3-7

Average price of AZERI LT CIF, extracted at Azerbaijan's Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block of fields, was $54.62 per barrel on April 3-7 or $1.69 per barrel more than the previous week. The highest price of AZERI LT was $55.31 per barrel, while the lowest price was $53.72 per barrel during the period.

