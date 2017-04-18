Azerbaijani oil prices on April 10-14

Average price of AZERI LT CIF, extracted at Azerbaijan's Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block of fields, was $56.2 per barrel on April 10-14 or $1.58 per barrel more than the previous week. The highest price of AZERI LT was $56.44 per barrel, while the lowest price was $55.93 per barrel during the period.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.