Athens-Clarke commissioners vote for ...

Athens-Clarke commissioners vote for downtown July 4 celebration

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 5 Read more: Athens Banner-Herald

A crowd watches the fireworks that were part of last year's local Independence Day weekend celebration, held July 1 in downtown Athens. Athens-Clarke County commissioners on Tuesday approved a plan to bring the celebration back downtown this year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why Russia stopped at Crimea (Feb '16) Mar 11 About time 11
News EU Unblocks Visa-free Travel for Ukraine, Georgia Dec '16 Parden Pard 1
News Russia Reportedly Detains Abkhaz Oppositionist ... Dec '16 just a guy i knew 1
News Saakashvili urges Ukrainians to rise up against... Dec '16 George 4
News Vladimir Mayakovsky (Oct '16) Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Pope presses mission to improve ties with Georg... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
News Russia far-right plans anti-immigrant marches (Oct '06) Sep '16 Tn clm 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,260 • Total comments across all topics: 280,198,662

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC