Ashgabat, Tbilisi hold political consultations
News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Tbilisi hosted the next round of political consultations of foreign ministries of Turkmenistan and Georgia at the level of deputy foreign ministers, the Turkmen side said in a message Apr. 22. The two sides emphasized the importance of holding regular political consultations and noted that "thanks to mutual efforts, the Turkmen-Georgian relations are aimed at the consistent and dynamic development and access to new forms of cooperation in various areas".
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Russia stopped at Crimea (Feb '16)
|Mar '17
|About time
|11
|EU Unblocks Visa-free Travel for Ukraine, Georgia
|Dec '16
|Parden Pard
|1
|Russia Reportedly Detains Abkhaz Oppositionist ...
|Dec '16
|just a guy i knew
|1
|Saakashvili urges Ukrainians to rise up against...
|Dec '16
|George
|4
|Vladimir Mayakovsky (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Pope presses mission to improve ties with Georg... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|1
|Russia far-right plans anti-immigrant marches (Oct '06)
|Sep '16
|Tn clm
|9
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC