Ashgabat, Tbilisi hold political consultations

Tbilisi hosted the next round of political consultations of foreign ministries of Turkmenistan and Georgia at the level of deputy foreign ministers, the Turkmen side said in a message Apr. 22. The two sides emphasized the importance of holding regular political consultations and noted that "thanks to mutual efforts, the Turkmen-Georgian relations are aimed at the consistent and dynamic development and access to new forms of cooperation in various areas".

Chicago, IL

